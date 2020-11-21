1/1
Rita A. (Wolf) Pierce
1946 - 2020
WORCESTER/HOLDEN – Rita A. (Wolf) Pierce, 74, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Born in Eureka, California, Rita was the daughter of Ray D. and Dorothy (McKay) Wolf. Rita lived in Worcester from 1970 until 1979 when she and her family moved to Holden. Rita enjoyed the last four years of her life at The Briarwood Community in Worcester.

Rita attended the University of Nebraska and graduated from American University in Washington, DC. She taught briefly in Hudson before staying home to raise her family. Rita later worked part-time as an instructor and trainer at the Diet Workshop and a floral designer at Holmes & Shusas Florist. She was an artist and put her talent to good use as a substitute teacher for one year in the Sterling Elementary and Middle School's Art program. Rita also worked for two families as a nanny whose children, Sarah, Daniel, Curtis and Kendall, were loved as if they were her own.

She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Worcester where she taught Sunday school for 20 years. Rita was also a member and Registrar of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Rita will be remembered for her caring, generous and open-minded spirit. She loved art and generously provided many with her creations ranging from watercolor-and-ink reproductions from children's books, to personal quilts made with love with her quilt group. Like her father, she was adventurous and after many years working and raising her children, she traveled the world with her husband Tom. She made many trips to France to visit her daughter's family and loved French art, food and wine. Her grandchildren loved her creativity and were inspired by the many craft projects they did together during summer vacations. Rita also loved music and danced to all the oldies at Briarwood New Year's Eve party.

She leaves her beloved husband of 52 years, Thomas A. Pierce; her son, Jonathan T. Pierce and his wife, Denise of Austin, Texas; her daughter, Katherine D. Blondel and her husband, Pascal of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France; a sister, Ora Jean Wolf of Fullerton, California; and five grandchildren, Josephine and Jack Blondel, and Ocean, Cascade and Savanna Pierce-Shimomura.

Published in Miles Funeral Home from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
October 28, 2020
Rita was a lovely, gracious woman, a devoted teacher and a talented gardener, with a good eye for organizing flower beds that complemented one another. She was very personable, welcoming and caring. We shall miss her.
Bob & Gayle Golden
Friend
October 25, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Rita's passing. We send our condolences to Tom and family.
Rita was a friend who loved the arts, and she was so talented with just about any medium she worked with. She guided me with my first quilt project at the Unitarian Universalist Church, and told me to get two tables
cleaned off for my over-sized quilt! She helped me find a temporary job at the Greendale Mall where I had my kiosk selling floral arrangements from Holmes and Shusas. I always admired Rita's floral arrangements.

We admired the beautiful gardens and pathways that Tom and Rita created in their backyard. We had gardening in common. We sat on their patio enjoying a send off party for us, as we were leaving for Amsterdam for a year. Rita and Tom were gracious entertainers.
I appreciated Rita's opinions and her ability to "get things done!" And I appreciated her talent as an artist.
Brenda and Bob Thompson
Friend
October 25, 2020
My sincere condolences to Rita's husband and family. I am now a member of the Col. Timothy Bigelow DAR Chapter for which Rita served as Registrar. She kindly and generously invited me into her lovely home to help me work on researching my Patriot ancestor, and preparing the paperwork to request membership in the DAR. I was impressed by her enthusiasm, creativity, positive attitude and charitable spirit. She will be missed.
Judith Jeon-Chapman
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss.Rita was such an inspiration to me.I joined Diet workshop 40yrs ago.I lost a lot of weight .I was offered a job with DW and loved it.I will always remember Rita.
JFlynn
Judy SFlynn
Acquaintance
