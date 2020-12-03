Rita Ann Leahy Lanier, a beloved wife, remarkable mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born in Cleveland, OH on September 27, 1923 and moved to Albuquerque at age 7. In addition to raising five active children, Rita gave much to the community as President of the Assistance League of ABQ, as well as the first 9-hole golfer to serve as President of the ABQ Country Club Women's Golf Association. She will be remembered by those who knew her best as the ultimate hostess who loved her family and friends. She was preceded in death by Chuck Lanier, her husband of 71 years. She is survived by five children: David Lanier and his wife, Debby of Buckeye, AZ; Cliff Lanier and his wife, Bliss of Spokane, WA; Debbie Gunderson and her husband, Bruce of Albuquerque; Chuck Lanier and his wife, Mary of Keller, TX; and Randy Lanier and his wife, Cathy of Albuquerque. Her memory will also remain with 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to El Ranchito de los Niños in Los Lunas, NM.





