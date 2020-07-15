1/1
Rita C. (Brouillard) Couto
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita C. (Brouillard) Couto, 94, died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Christopher House Rehabilitation Center, Worcester. She was born in West Warwick, RI and lived there for most of her life before moving to Paxton in 2005.

Rita graduated from West Warwick High School. For 34 years she worked for Star Market as manager of the courtesy desk at their Warwick, RI location. Rita's life was centered around family, friends and fun. As a young woman she enjoyed several trips to Europe. More recently she had enjoyed taking cruises and was especially thrilled to visit the California Wine Country with her family. Rita always looked forward to getting together with her girlfriends from West Warwick to shop and have tea. When visiting Rita, it was evident that she took great pride in her home, which always sparkled. She took just as much pride in her personal appearance, always looking put together and fashionable. Her greatest joys however were spending time with her family and being a grandmother and great grandmother.

Rita will be lovingly missed and remembered by her son in law, David Wood of Jefferson; her grandchildren, Heather Dyer, Nathan Wood and Ryan Wood; her great grandchildren, Jacob Williams, Paige Williams, Eamon Wood and Neve Wood; her former husband, Thomas M. Couto; as well as several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Wood in 2016; as well as her sisters, Edith Stanisci and Cecile Poulin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Interment will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Warwick, Rhode Island. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 2200, Jefferson, MA 01522. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved