Of White Oak, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2020.



Born on May 29, 1933 to the late Thomas and the late Sophie (Bartinsky) Cieselwicz.



Wife of the late John R. Mihalko.



Loving mother the late John T. (surviving wife, Valerie Barrera) Mihalko, the late Teresa "Teri" Cimba, Jackie Zimmerman and Mary Giesin.



Cherished grandmother of Thomas (Cathy) Mihalko, Michelle (Richard) Falor, Jason Cimba, Shannon (Bill) Mazon, Erin Zimmerman, the late Richard "Rick" Zimmerman, Kelsey Zimmerman and John (Stephanie) Giesin.



Great grandmother of 10.



Sister of Helen Pozzi.



She is preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.



Rita is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Rita enjoyed jigsaw and word search puzzles and loved playing bingo. She was a member of Community LIFE for a number of years. Rita's fondest pastimes were the memories she made with her family, especially during the yearly summer picnic that she would organize in Greenock. She treasured her family and will forever be remembered by them as someone who would always put the needs of others before her own.



Friends welcome Friday, November 13th from 11 AM – Noon in the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held at Noon and broadcast through Facebook Live.





