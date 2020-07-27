Robert Allen White, age 92, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born Thursday, August 25, 1927 in Denver, Colorado to James Herbert and Hazel White. He graduated from Cody High School in Cody, Wyoming where he met his future wife, Annabel Hill. They married Monday, March 25, 1946 while he was on leave from the United States Army. After serving in the Army, he attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, earning a master's degree in electrical engineering. Upon graduation, he had several choices to make, including a professorship at MIT and work toward a doctorate degree. He also had a job offer with Sandia Laboratories in Albuquerque. An aging, less than reliable automobile and growing family to support influenced the decision to come to Albuquerque.



He was known as Bob to family and friends. He was an exceptionally gifted man, with many talents and skills, able to fix most anything. Having worked on his aunt's ranch as a teenager, he loved everything "cowboy" – songs, movies, books (Zane Grey was a favorite). He was very creative and artistic with seemingly boundless energy and good humor. Bob was very involved in the lives of their four children – telling stories, singing songs, playing games, helping with homework (with an emphasis on math and science), organizing family outings and vacations and more. Gardening was one of his many interests. Bob was a devout Christian and attended church regularly with the family.



He was a valued employee at Sandia Laboratories from 1952 until his retirement in 1991. Though most of his early career duties were classified, later duties were enthusiastically shared with the family. He was considered a world expect on lightening and was a speaker at a number of engineering conventions. Many of his later work projects revolved around this expertise. We always looked forward to Family Day at Sandia Labs and it was clear to all how much he enjoyed his work.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Verna, brother Donald, daughter Patricia, grandson Jimmy, daughter Judy, and Annabel, his wife of nearly 73 years. He is survived by his brother Jerry White, sister Leila White, daughter Kathy Zurek, son Robert White and wife Cynthia, 4 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, and 11 great grandchildren.



He had a smile for everyone, and his kindness and humble, loving nature were an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.



Private services were held Tuesday, June 30, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store