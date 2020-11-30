Robert C. Russell returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday Nov 28, 2020 at his home in Roy, UT. Born June 8, 1952 in Ogden, UT to William Blair and Margaret Swenson Russell. Married for 49 years to Angela Newey.



Robert was an faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Robert began his career in the Jewelry Business where he excelled as a salesman. His success in sales led to his owning and operating several Hair Salons including A Razors Edge and Samson and Delilah's. Robert was renowned and seen as an Icon in the Ogden business community. After retiring from the Salon business, Robert's next venture was as a tax preparer for people in the Film & Entertainment Industry.



Robert was an aficionado of everything to do with World War II history. He loved to discuss and educate family and friends about history, politics, and movies. Robert was at his happiest when surrounded by his wife, sons, and grandsons. He was a true family man reminiscent of Chevy Chase in the National Lampoons Vacation films. His grandsons loved him so much and loved to listen to his stories about the family and its history as well as US History. Robert was famous for his sense of humor, intellect, and personality. It was very common to see a crowd of people around Robert as he told jokes and stories. Everyone wanted to spend time with Robert because he was full of life and loved to entertain.



Robert's last statement was, "it makes me so happy to be surrounded by loved ones at this time." Robert was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Robert was a true optimist and always saw the positive in any situation including his own. Robert will be missed more than words can convey.



Survived by wife, Angela, 2 sons, Derrek of West Point and Sean of Roy; 2 grandsons, Jackson and Alec; 1 brother, Jeffery of Ogden, 2 sisters, Penny Powell (Dave) of West Point and Margaret Roberts (Clark) of Roy. Preceded in death by parents and 3 brothers, Marvin, William "Scott" and Roger.



The family give a special thanks to Lori and Becky from Intermountain Hospice.



A private family service will be held and in January a celebration of Life will be at Myers Mortuary in Roy, 5865 S. 1900 W. Contact Myers for that date.

