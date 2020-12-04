1/
Robert D Reyes Jr
1935 - 2020
On November 26, 2020 Robert D Reyes Jr, who was born on September 30, 1935 in Tucson, Arizona. He was called home to the Lord on Thanksgiving Day and even though he is missed more than words can explain he is now reunited in Heaven with his father and mother, some of his siblings and his son Robert Reyes and his daughter Diana Aldridge. He is also reunited with his grandson Marquis Aldridge, Phillip Reyes and his great-grandson Jax Reyes. Robert is survived by his son Steven Reyes, Eddie Reyes, and his daughter Sandra Reyes Pickens.

Memorial Service will be held at St. Agnes Church, 1954 N 24th Street, Phoenix at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Anyone who knows my grandpa knows he was amazing man and if you would like to pay your respects to him you would love that. We love you. We miss you every day and the Lord knows, and I know you are forever in our hearts God bless you always my king. NEVER FORGOTTEN

Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
