1/
Robert Edwin Mummey
1932 - 2020
Born June 13, 1932 in Galesburg, Illinois - Robert Edwin Mummey, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and United States Air Force Veteran, has passed this earth for heaven on November 10, 2020 at the age of 88.

Robert married Alice Melba McDaniel on September 28, 1956. They lived in Galesburg, Il before settling in Albuquerque, NM. There Robert and Alice raised their three children; Michael, Timothy & Edwin.

Robert proudly served four years in the United States Airforce. Retired from Tijeras Cement Plant June 30, 1994 after 35 years. He enjoyed camping, bowling and spending time with his family.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Paul Mummey; his parents, Edwin and Nina Mummey; three brothers, Tom, Jim and Richard Mummey; and sister Marilyn James.
He is survived by his wife Alice of 64 years; sons Michael and Edwin Mummey; daughter in laws Christine and Bari Lynn Mummey; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Robert has requested to be cremated. As a Military Veteran, his ashes will be interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery with a visitation headstone to commemorate his life. A family only Memorial Service will be held at a later date.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
