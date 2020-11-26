1/1
Robert Howard "Robby" Mock
1970 - 2020
From his last ride in the saddle straight into the loving, open arms of Jesus on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Robby was born on December 10th, 1970, to Howard and Judy Mock, and was raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Robby graduated from Sandia Preparatory School in 1989. He attended NMSU and transferred to Colorado State University to finish his degree in animal nutrition. He rode bulls for the rodeo teams at both schools. After graduation, he and his wife moved to Montana, where Robby became a cattle rancher and horse trainer. Robby was also a finish carpenter on custom homes. He was a fly fisherman in Alaska and Montana where he got certified as a guide on the Big Horn river. He is survived by his two sons, William Bremmer and John Morgan Mock; his loving parents, Judy and Howard Mock; two sisters, Michelle Mock Clark (Doug), Lara Mock Kelshaw, (Reverend Michael Kelshaw ); and a gaggle of nieces and nephews, Ellie, Erik and Evan Clark, and Hannah, Isaac, Joshua, Noah, Mary Grace, Samuel, and Simon Kelshaw of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Funeral services are pending. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Robby's name to Albuquerque Rescue Mission (Steelbridge)- 505-346-4673 ext. 109 or email to donations@mysteelbridge.org.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
