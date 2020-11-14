Robert J. Melito, age 79, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Monday, October 12th, 2020 after a brief illness.



Known to his friends and family as Bob, his infectious smile and kind heart will be missed by many. Bob was born on April 5th, 1941, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to parents Egidio and Antoinette, joining brothers Claude and Jerry. Later, the family moved to rural Winnebago where Bob attended St. Edwards School in Rockford and Winnebago High school, class of 1959. Bob was a machinist at Barber Colman, retiring after 40 years of service. In his younger days, Bob enjoyed boating, fishing, snow-mobiling, and traveling, highlighted by trips with his wife to Italy, Cancun, and Arizona for spring training. In retirement, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, home improvement projects, playing the slots in Las Vegas, cooking and making his signature drinks for family and friends. Bob was an avid fan of all Chicago teams, particularly the Bears and Cubs. Bob was able to especially enjoy the Cubs during their championship season by attending several games including a World Series game with his son.



Bob is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Carol. Bob married Carol (Fontechia) Sinnaeve in Las Vegas, on February 25th, 2003. Also survived by his daughter Michele (Terry) Smith, his son Michael (fiancée Rachel) Melito, Carol's children Shelie (Roger) Peterson, Nick (Sheri) Sinnaeve, grandchildren Jacob (Alexandria) Smith, Jorie Smith, Courtney (Dustin) Daily, Siena Peterson, Bella, Niko, and Sam Sinnaeve, great-granddaughter Emma Daily, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Claude and Jerry Melito, sister-in-law Delores Melito, nephew Claude Jr., and the mother of his children, Joyce.



The family appreciates and is thankful for the constant support and love from his special niece Jodi Hermans, and longtime friends Ben and Sandi Milburn. Also, thank you to Vince, Rich, and Monty, life long friends. A special thanks to all the staff and caregivers at OSF Cancer Center, Home Healthcare, and Northern Illinois Hospice.

