Robert John "Bob" Palmintera
1954 - 2020
Robert "Bob", 65, died unexpectedly on July 7th of an apparent cardiac arrest. Bob was born in Pittsburgh, resided in Bethel Park and grew up in the Baldwin-Whitehall area. He was a retired electrical engineer who had worked as an employee or consultant to GE Aerospace, Bombardier Inc., MSA Safety, GE Nuclear Energy, and others. He designed and advised on highly sophisticated computer and engineering technologies involving satellites, sound, metro rail systems, and aviation. He graduated from Baldwin High School, and had a B.S. in electrical engineering, attending Point Park University and Pennsylvania State University. Bob loved computer hardware and music, having designed some of his own sound equipment. Bob was the son of John and Lisa Palmintera of Mt. Lebanon and sister of Diane Palmintera McCarthy (husband Terrence McCarthy) of Reston, Virginia. Bob was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, McMurray, in a private ceremony on July 10th. He will be dearly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
