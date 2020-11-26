1/1
Robert Joseph Martin Jr.
1961 - 2020
Robert Joseph Martin, Jr., 59, of Lexington, died unexpectedly Monday, November 23, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Robert was born on September 12, 1961, in Lexington, the son of Robert Joseph "Bob" and Linda Ellen (Leggett) Martin, Sr.

Survivors include: his mother, Linda Ellen Martin of Lexington; brother, Mike (Susanne) Martin of Camden; nephews and nieces, Adam (Amy) Hall, Anita Hall, Misty Devall, Micaela (Eric) Griffin, Michael B. Martin; and several great-nephews and nieces also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Robert was raised and educated in Lexington. He was currently working as a forklift operator for Cargo Largo, where he was a well-respected employee; he worked there for 20 years. Robert's biggest passions were going to the lake fishing and hanging out with his brother. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and coworkers. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Lexington.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Moose Lodge in Lexington. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
Funeral services provided by
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main
Richmond, MO 64085
816-776-2233
or

