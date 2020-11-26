1/1
Robert L. Vincenzini
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Vincenzini, 78, of Penn Township, formerly of West Mifflin, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1941 in McKeesport, to the late Pio and June (Finney) Vincenzini. Robert is survived by two brothers and a sister, Charles (wife Mary Ann) Vincenzini of White Oak, Gary Vincenzini of West Mifflin, and Kathy (late husband George) Pomaibo of West Mifflin; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith (Davidson) Vincenzini; and sisters, Nancy Vincenzini and Shirley (husband Edward) Matwij. Visitation will be private. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral mass Saturday, November 28 at 10:00 AM in St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved