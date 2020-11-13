1/1
Robert L. Voita
1974 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert L. Voita was born in Phoenix, Arizona, November 20, 1974, to Leslie K. Paulus and Thomas J. Voita, Sr. He passed suddenly but expectedly to his place in Heaven on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a courageous fight to survive cancer for 4 years. He had incredible determination to make every day positive during this battle. Hospice of the Valley provided services over the last month to make him comfortable. Robert (Bob) is survived by his daughter April Paulus, mother Leslie Paulus, father Thomas Voita, his brother TJ Voita, step father Mark Otten, step mother Sheila Voita, other brothers, sisters and relatives living in Santa Maria, California and Phoenix, and his dog Buddy. He had a large dedicated family including cousins, aunts and uncles, many nieces and nephews, and a grandfather who did all that they could to make him feel loved and cared for. Bob attended Central High School, and later Maricopa Skill Center/Gateway Community College for training in welding and computer repair. He worked as a peripheral operator for Arcus Staffing Services, then at Southwest Behavioral Health as a peer specialist and at AAA as a customer service representative. Bob had a soft spot for animals needing to be rescued. He was known for his sense of humor, intelligence, creativity (millionaire ideas patent pending) and in the last 6 years was strictly vegetarian to improve his health. He was a kind and gentle soul, often donated to the homeless panhandling despite a frugal income. Bob's services for viewing and rosary will be at Whitney Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018; November 19, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Burial services will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery (North side), 2033 N. 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008, November 20, 2020; 10:00 am. COVID 19 restrictions apply, please see funeral home and cemetery website for details. In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the American Cancer Society in Arizona, local animal shelters, NAMI, or the American Cancer Association.

Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
NOV
20
Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery (North side)
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

