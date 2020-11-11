Robert Larry Vaughn passed away November 9, 2020 due to complications of Dementia. Larry was born August 3, 1944 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1962 and attended Brigham Young University.



He married Billie Gail Wood June 17, 1966 in Spokane. They were sealed in the Cardston, Alberta Canada temple, June 18, 1966.They resided in Spokane until 1985 when they moved to Brigham City, Utah, where they were later divorced.



Larry was part owner, with his only brother, Richard, of Centennial Title Company in Brigham City for 23 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



Larry married Barbara Charlotte McBride on July 6, 2002 in the Bountiful Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They were sealed for all time and eternity on April 23, 2005 in the Bountiful Temple.



Larry's parents, Wanda Mae Fullmer Vaughn and William A. (Bill) Vaughn, precede him in death.



Survivors include: his wife, Barbara; one brother: Richard Vaughn (Elaine) of Gilbert, AZ; Sons: Leigh Vaughn (Tami) of Perry, UT; Paul Vaughn (Tiffany) of Park City, UT; Ryan (Alisha) of Perry, UT; Tim (Heather) of Bow, NH, and Scott (Kate) of Ogden, UT. Daughters: Heather (Jim) Meldrum of Meridian, ID; Melissa (Mike) Thayer of Idaho Falls, ID, and Kimberly (Ignacio) Burgueno of Ogden, UT. and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Funeral will be held November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be held for family members and speakers only. The service will also be streamed live at;



https://my.gather.app/remember/larry-vaughn



Burial will be in the Bear River Cemetery following the funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store