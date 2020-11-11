1/1
Robert Larry Vaughn
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Larry Vaughn passed away November 9, 2020 due to complications of Dementia. Larry was born August 3, 1944 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1962 and attended Brigham Young University.

He married Billie Gail Wood June 17, 1966 in Spokane. They were sealed in the Cardston, Alberta Canada temple, June 18, 1966.They resided in Spokane until 1985 when they moved to Brigham City, Utah, where they were later divorced.

Larry was part owner, with his only brother, Richard, of Centennial Title Company in Brigham City for 23 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Larry married Barbara Charlotte McBride on July 6, 2002 in the Bountiful Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They were sealed for all time and eternity on April 23, 2005 in the Bountiful Temple.

Larry's parents, Wanda Mae Fullmer Vaughn and William A. (Bill) Vaughn, precede him in death.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara; one brother: Richard Vaughn (Elaine) of Gilbert, AZ; Sons: Leigh Vaughn (Tami) of Perry, UT; Paul Vaughn (Tiffany) of Park City, UT; Ryan (Alisha) of Perry, UT; Tim (Heather) of Bow, NH, and Scott (Kate) of Ogden, UT. Daughters: Heather (Jim) Meldrum of Meridian, ID; Melissa (Mike) Thayer of Idaho Falls, ID, and Kimberly (Ignacio) Burgueno of Ogden, UT. and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be held for family members and speakers only. The service will also be streamed live at;

https://my.gather.app/remember/larry-vaughn

Burial will be in the Bear River Cemetery following the funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
Live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
(435) 723-5236
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved