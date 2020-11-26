He was born in Portageville, Missouri on July 11, 1931 and joined the United State Air Force at the age of 17. He was a Korean War veteran and served faithfully for 23 years retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) in 1972. While serving in the Air Force he continually sought further education up until he passed. Upon his retirement from the USAF he went to work for Sault Savings Bank in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, again retiring in 1989 as Vice President and Comptroller. Robert was proud of his life, service and family. He and his wife of 68 years, Dorla Crevisour, enjoyed an amazing life together. His love for his wife was evident everyday as they took to adventures on the road traveling across the U.S. for 12 years. They developed many friendships everywhere they traveled and remain friends to this day. The couple finally settled in Rockford, IL to be close to their family.



Their years in Rockford were fruitful as he and Dorla were able to spend time with their daughters, Pamela R. Kinley (Delbert Kinley) of Rockford, IL., Deborah L. McKerchie (Burton McKerchie) of Lake Shastina, Ca. and Jill D. Bouton (Terry Bouton decd.) of Belvidere, IL. He thoroughly loved and cherished his nine grandchildren (Brian, Jessica, Tricia, and Christina) Kinley, (Dylan, Leslie, Marshall and Casey) McKerchie and Wayne Bouton along with his eleven great-grandchildren. He will be missed greatly but will live in the thoughts of those who were fortunate to know him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store