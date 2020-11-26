1/1
Robert R. Crevisour
1931 - 2020
He was born in Portageville, Missouri on July 11, 1931 and joined the United State Air Force at the age of 17. He was a Korean War veteran and served faithfully for 23 years retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) in 1972. While serving in the Air Force he continually sought further education up until he passed. Upon his retirement from the USAF he went to work for Sault Savings Bank in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, again retiring in 1989 as Vice President and Comptroller. Robert was proud of his life, service and family. He and his wife of 68 years, Dorla Crevisour, enjoyed an amazing life together. His love for his wife was evident everyday as they took to adventures on the road traveling across the U.S. for 12 years. They developed many friendships everywhere they traveled and remain friends to this day. The couple finally settled in Rockford, IL to be close to their family.

Their years in Rockford were fruitful as he and Dorla were able to spend time with their daughters, Pamela R. Kinley (Delbert Kinley) of Rockford, IL., Deborah L. McKerchie (Burton McKerchie) of Lake Shastina, Ca. and Jill D. Bouton (Terry Bouton decd.) of Belvidere, IL. He thoroughly loved and cherished his nine grandchildren (Brian, Jessica, Tricia, and Christina) Kinley, (Dylan, Leslie, Marshall and Casey) McKerchie and Wayne Bouton along with his eleven great-grandchildren. He will be missed greatly but will live in the thoughts of those who were fortunate to know him.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 28, 2020
Let not your heart be troubled at this heartfelt time I will let you share my deepest condolences to the family may you all find peace and comfort.
October 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
