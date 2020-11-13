Robert V. Guisti, age 67, passed away in his Walpole, Massachusetts home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Cherry Point, North Carolina on June 18, 1953, he was the son of the late Robert and Shirley L. (Eklund) Guisti. As a lifelong resident of Walpole, Bobby attended Walpole High School, graduating with the Class of 1971.



Bobby's career in carpentry began while he was still in high school, spending his summers working at the Sharon Fence Company. Following his graduation, he began working alongside his father and grandfather at their family company, Sherwood Realty Trust. Twenty years later, Bobby returned to his root, taking a position with Distinctive Fence in Sharon, during their busy seasons. In his more recent years, Bobby helped family and friends with various odd jobs when he could.



While he worked hard, Bobby knew how to cut loose and have fun. At the end of a long day, he would throw his leg over the saddle of his motorcycle and cruise off to find a new road or adventure. However, most of all, Bobby loved spending time with his family. He always looked forward to family reunions and get togethers, where he could catch up with his brothers and sisters, as well as their children.



Devoted son of the late Robert and Shirley L. (Eklund) Guisti.

Loving brother of Sheila A. Flaherty and her husband, Kevin, of Duxbury, Edward C. Guisti of Norwood, Michael C. Guisti of Attleboro, Richard D. Guisti and his wife, Lucy, of Mansfield, John D. Guisti of Hyde Park, Timothy D. Guisti of Walpole, and Keri A. Guisti of Walpole.

He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his cherished nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Bobby's Life Celebration on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.



A memorial celebration will be held at a later date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Walpole Food Pantry P.O. Box 43 Walpole, MA 02081 or the Walpole Housing Authority, 8 Diamond Pond Terrace, Walpole, MA 02081, attn: Tenant Fund.





Published in DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.