Robert W. Bolivar
1932 - 2020
Robert Wilson Bolivar, 88, of Worcester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on June 19, 2020.

Robert was born on June 05, 1932 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Stillman Bolivar and Florence (White) Bolivar.

Robert served in the United States Army from 1951-1954. He was deployed and served at the U.S. Army Base in Germany, eventually reaching the rank of Corporal.

Robert was employed by the Gordon Chemical Co. as a foreman from 1954-1965. He later worked as a Pipefitter for at the Medical Center of Central Massachusetts retiring in 1993 after 28 years of service.

Robert enjoyed nothing more than being home with his family, especially his wife Edna. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and vacationing.

Robert is survived by the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Edna; his four sons, Robert Bolivar and his wife, Barbie of Holden, Steven Bolivar and his wife, Christine of Shrewsbury, David Bolivar and his wife, Kendra of Worcester and Daniel Bolivar and his wife, Sharon of Leicester. Robert is also survived by nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, his niece, Paula Moran of Wakefield, MA and his sister, Marjorie of Florida. He was predeceased by his four brothers.

Robert's life will be celebrated privately by the family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
