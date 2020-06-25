Of Turtle Creek, age 30, unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



Rob was the father of his beloved infant daughter, the late Tesa Driscoll, who embodied his heart and soul.



Dear son of Robert W. Driscoll, Sr. and the late Michelle DeCario.



Grandson of Sissy DeCario of Pgh., and Mildred P. Driscoll of Turtle Creek and the late Robert Driscoll.



Brother of Holly (Larry) Underwood, Teia Driscoll and Myia Weisend, all of Turtle Creek.



Stepson of Lorie Weisend of Turtle Creek.



Rob is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Rob was a hard-working landscaper for various companies during his career. His favorite pastime was physical training and body building.



There will not be a service or viewing. A gathering of family and friends is in the planning stages.



Memorial donations may be directed to Rob's family.



Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

