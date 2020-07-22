Robin Kemp Rasmussen, age 81, died of natural causes on July 19, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. Robin is survived by his wife, Joyce Porter Rasmussen of Tehachapi, CA; his four children, Krista Groll (Todd) of Bountiful, UT, Mark Rasmussen (Renee) of Tehachapi, CA, Tanya Cheal of Kaysville, UT, and Jill Pahnke (Matt) of Lafayette, CA; and his sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his father Franklin Clair Rasmussen, mother Katie (Kathryn) Kemp Rasmussen, brother Neal Clair Rasmussen, and brother Gary Wayne Rasmussen.



Robin was born on November 20, 1938 in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1957. He served in the Great Lakes Mission as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked in the irrigation installation and repair business for many years. He married Joyce in 1965 and the couple had four children. They resided in Sunset and South Ogden, Utah until 2014 when they relocated to Tehachapi, California.



Robin was a gentle and loving father who loved his family dearly. He was a lifelong member of the Church and had a strong love for missionary work. He shared the gospel with many. Robin had a great memory and loved to recall precious memories of the people in his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the piano, riding his motorcycle, and he was an avid armchair sports fan.



His family and friends will dearly miss him and will always remember his great love and kindness.



A graveside service will be held for close family members at the Ogden City Cemetery on July 23, 2020.





