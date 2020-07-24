1/1
Rodney David Edwards
1956 - 2020
Rodney David Edwards, of Concord, passed away after a short illness on July 18, 2020. He was born August 29, 1956 in Cabarrus County. He was the son of the late Dorothy Goforth Edwards and the grandson of the late Alice Whitlock Goforth. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky David Edwards.
Rodney was a graduate from Concord High School. He held many jobs as well as management positions through the years. In 2018 he decided to retire so that he could focus on his passion, photography. In the last two years, he expanded his business to include portrait as well as real estate photography. You never saw Rodney without his camera in hand. In 2019, Rodney happily took on a part-time position at the University of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis. He worked in several positions there, helping out wherever he could. Although Rodney loved his work, he loved being a husband and father the most.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie Edwards; sons Matthew David (Chasity) of Indian Trail, Robert Clayton of Midland, and Benjamin Grayson of Concord; His grandchildren; Noah Edwards, Sydney Edwards and Rhiannon Edwards; brothers Danny Edwards of Concord, Dennis Edwards of Charlotte and sister Linda Carol Edwards of Tampa, Florida. Rodney and Melanie also recently became foster parents and currently have a child placed in their home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
