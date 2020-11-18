1/1
Rollo Larsen Miller
1930 - 2020
Rollo Larsen Miller, 90, passed away in the early morning of November 14th, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on 30 May 1930 to Otto and Atella Miller in Weston, Idaho and lived in Ogden, Washington Terrace, and Taylor, Utah. He spent his last months at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home.



Rollo was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities throughout his life. He was a loving husband and father and strove to maintain close ties with his siblings and extended family. He enjoyed working on machines, creating things from wood, fishing with his grandson Casey, and especially visiting neighbors, friends, and relatives.



Rollo was widowed in 2004, when Irene, his wife of 50 years, passed away due to panreatic cancer. He later married Dolores Miller and spent his remaining years at her side. Dolores' paid special tribute to him: "Rollo was a good man, good husband, and good companion in old age."



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Volmer, Ariel, Stephen, Don, Waldo, and Lynn; sisters Naiada, Naomi, and Peggy; wife Irene; and daughter Sandra. He is survived by a brother, Elias; his children Blake (Diane), Bluffdale, Wayne (Michele), Hooper, Susan (Steve) Stewart, St. George, Keith (Bonnie), Layton, and Connie (David) Collier, Mapleton; and wife Dolores. He has 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

A viewing in his honor will be held at Myers Mortuary (845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah) on Friday, November 20th 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A viewing and funeral will take place at the same location on Saturday, November 21st 2020, at 9:00 and 10:00 am, respectively. He will be buried in the Geneva Cemetery, Geneva, Idaho, next to his wife Irene and daughter Sandra.

Funeral services will be live-streamed, go to Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com and bring up Rollo's obituary, scroll to the bottom of the page at 10 a.m. and the video will be there. You may also leave condolences to the family on this page.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home, 1102 North 1200 West, Ogden, Utah, 84404.


Published in Myers Mortuary from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
