Ron Moskal, 69, of Monroeville, passed away suddenly but peacefully on July 2, 2020. He was born November 21, 1950, to the late Raymond and Mary (Zapf) Moskal. Ron was the beloved and cherished companion of the late Betty Skaro; beloved and aggravating companion of Kathy Pajak; beloved, ridiculous, frustrating and caring big brother to Bob and the late Rick Moskal; beloved, funny and teasing uncle to the late Stacey Moskal; beloved, protective, jagoff, fun-loving uncle and godfather to Mike Moskal.



Ron was a familiar face at most social clubs in the tri-county area, and his ability to strike a conversation with anyone and be friends with them by the end of the night was well known and will be missed.



In lieu of flowers or contributions, Ron would instead wish that you buy a good friend a drink.



Friends will be warmly received Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors in the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering.



Immediately following the visitation on Sunday, a Celebration of his Life will be held at the Italian American Club of Export, 5930 Kennedy Ave., Export PA 15632.



Ron will be interred privately in Plum Creek Cemetery.

