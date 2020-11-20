Ronald Edward Gow, 73, of West Haven passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, losing his battle against pneumonia which was complicated by Myelodysplastic syndrome which had destroyed the white cells needed to fight off the infection.
Born June 13, 1947 in Oroville, California to Nelson and Maxine Gow.
Educated through high school in California he joined the U.S. Air Force after graduation and spent the next 20 plus years serving in Vietnam, England, Okinawa and finally in Utah where he chose to stay after being medically retired due to service disabilities which resulted in the loss of his right leg below the knee. He never let this stop him and a couple of years after his retirement he went to for another 18 plus years for the U.S. Forest Service.
Ron married his high school sweetheart, Lynette Gow (ne'e Hilborn). They were married for over 53 years.
He was an avid Classic Car enthusiast and NASCAR fan. He truly enjoyed working on and driving his 1967 Chevelle which he lovingly restored after retiring from the U.S. Air Force. He was happiest when entering his car in various local car shows and when car season was over he happily watched hours of NASCAR racing.
Ron was an outgoing friendly man who truly enjoyed people. Over the years he met every new challenge to his health with dignity and strength few people can muster. He fought with everything he had to overcome his last health crisis but eventually lost his battle and has now found peace.
Ron is survived by Lynette, their three children, Dawn (Todd) Ewing, Rebecca (Zachary) Hendrix and Laura (Benson) Wilkins; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Karen (Chuck) Rodney. He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are pending. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wounded Warrior Project. (woundedwarriorproject.org
)