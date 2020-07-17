1/
Ronald Glenn Hash
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
SFC Ronald Glenn Hash, U.S. Army Retired, age 66, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 following an illness.

Born March 18, 1954 in Fort Bragg, NC, he was a son of the late Ambrose Glenn and Jean Padget Hash.

Ron served in the U. S. Army for more than 20 years, retiring in 2008 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was a member of American Legion Post 117, Butler.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Fletcher Hash; two stepchildren, Lydia Bowman and Robert Armstrong, both of Butler; three step-grandchildren, Paulina Anderson and family, of Brodnax, VA, Cody Armstrong, of Rural Retreat, VA, and Robert "Robbie" Armstrong, of Butler; one step-great grandson, Dante Anderson; one brother, Charles Hash, of Wytheville, VA; and one sister, Carol Brown, of Annapolis, MD.

Funeral services and burial will be held in Marion, Virginia.


Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
