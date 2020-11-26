PRINCETON – Ronald K. "Butchie" Stone, Jr., 70, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 12, 2020. Born and raised in Worcester, he was the son of the late Ronald K. and Dorothy May (Lalone) Stone.
During his childhood, Butchie was an avid baseball player. He graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1968 and went on to further his education at Quinsigamond Community College where he earned an associate's degree in business. He worked for many years in facilities at Paul Revere Life Insurance Company until his retirement.
Throughout his life, Butchie loved sports, nature, his family, spending time on his land in Maine, and being at his home in Princeton. Butchie was an artist who generously gave his drawings and wood carvings to anyone who might appreciate them.
Butchie is survived by his five children: Andrew Stone of Boston, Adam Stone of Rutland, Kim Markey of Uxbridge, Jennifer Stone Grumet of Pennsylvania, and Janelle Hillier of Worcester, as well as his four grandchildren. He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his surviving siblings: his four sisters, Kimberly Stone of Holden, Susan Orsi of Oxford, Donna Smith and her husband, Chester, of Marion, and Ronna Prunier and her husband, Stephan of Charlton; his two brothers, Charles Stone of Grafton and Steven Stone of Worcester, as well as his nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Princeton Police and Fire personnel who assisted the family during their time of grief as well as his neighbors, the Laughlin Family, for their many acts of kindness to Butchie over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization Butchie supported, Mass Audubon Society, by donating to the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary, 113 Goodnow Rd, Princeton, MA 01541 or at massaudubon.org.