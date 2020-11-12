Ronald P. Fundark, age 82, of Herman, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.



Born in Butler on March 23, 1938, he was a son of the late Paul and Hubertine "Bertie" Weber Fundark.



Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.



He was retired from Menichino Paving Company, where he was a supervisor.



He was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Herman.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Covert Fundark, whom he married October 29, 1960; two children, Lynn Ann Fundark, of Oregon, and Ronald Fundark and his wife, Tiffany, of Butler; three brothers, Richard Fundark and his wife, Clara, of Herman, Robert, of Kingman, AZ, and Eugene, of Tarentum, PA; four sisters, Betty Minot, of Butler, Marci Smith and her husband, Ronald, of Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL, Pauline Clever, of Kingman, AZ, and Joyce Crispin, of Denver, CO; six grandchildren, Josh Long, Sean Long, David Long, Sebastian Fundark, Nico Fundark Salamon, and Paul Fundark; several great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by four sisters.



Services were private. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.





