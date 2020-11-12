1/1
Ronald P. Fundark
1938 - 2020
Ronald P. Fundark, age 82, of Herman, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born in Butler on March 23, 1938, he was a son of the late Paul and Hubertine "Bertie" Weber Fundark.

Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was retired from Menichino Paving Company, where he was a supervisor.

He was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Herman.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Covert Fundark, whom he married October 29, 1960; two children, Lynn Ann Fundark, of Oregon, and Ronald Fundark and his wife, Tiffany, of Butler; three brothers, Richard Fundark and his wife, Clara, of Herman, Robert, of Kingman, AZ, and Eugene, of Tarentum, PA; four sisters, Betty Minot, of Butler, Marci Smith and her husband, Ronald, of Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL, Pauline Clever, of Kingman, AZ, and Joyce Crispin, of Denver, CO; six grandchildren, Josh Long, Sean Long, David Long, Sebastian Fundark, Nico Fundark Salamon, and Paul Fundark; several great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters.

Services were private. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.


Published in MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 11, 2020
Saw Ron at Walmart not too long ago,we talked for a long time.Said he didn’t have a drivers license anymore,so I ask him how he got there? He said I drove my truck here So Ron,drive on without potholes!You will be missed! Rip
Lorraine Holt
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I ran into Ronnie a while back. Your in our thoughts.
Ben, Pam, and McCurdy Family
Family
