1/1
Rosalva (Villa) Jaramillo
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalva Jaramillo, 40, beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on November 18, 2020. She entered this world on June 3, 1980 in Wichita, KS, born to Celerino and Guadalupe Villa. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Jaramillo; her two sons, JJ and Christian Jaramillo; mother, Guadalupe Villa; sister, Lisa Villa; brothers, Richard Villa, Phil and Tony Gonzalez.

Due to the current pandemic, services are private. Please click on "View Funeral Webcast" below to view the live stream on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 4:55 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Westside from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Westside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved