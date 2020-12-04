Rosalva Jaramillo, 40, beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on November 18, 2020. She entered this world on June 3, 1980 in Wichita, KS, born to Celerino and Guadalupe Villa. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Jaramillo; her two sons, JJ and Christian Jaramillo; mother, Guadalupe Villa; sister, Lisa Villa; brothers, Richard Villa, Phil and Tony Gonzalez.



Due to the current pandemic, services are private. Please click on "View Funeral Webcast" below to view the live stream on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 4:55 p.m.





