Ross Billie Herbert, 90 years old, born in Naschitti, New Mexico. He passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM.



Ross was drafted into the Army and served in active duty from 1947 to 1951. He served overseas in Korea during this time. He was discharged with honors as Private 2nd Class earning the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars – United Nations Korean Service Medal – Occ Medal (Japan). Upon returning he met a wonderful and highly spirited woman, Gracie Becenti and thus began their journey and they remained side by side for the next 57 years. He earned many job titles over the years. He gained employment at P&M Coal Mine as a heavy equipment operator. He spent 25 years doing what he loved and then retired.



All the while he and Gracie worked on their ranch and farm. His family, work, and livestock always came first. He was immensely proud of his ranch and his mountain pasture. Our father and our mother worked together to build strong livestock and land for their children to have one day. His time was spent directing the operation of the ranch with his family. Ross B. Herbert defined what a husband, father, and grandfather should be.



He leaves behind a loving wife; four children; fifteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Thank you daddy for giving us such wonderous and beautiful lives. Daddy you will always be on our minds and forever in our hearts. We love you infinitely.



A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, 8:00 a.m.at FRENCH - Lomas. Interment will follow in Santa Fe National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.





