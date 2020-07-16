1/1
Rossie Eugene Hooker Jr.
1950 - 2020
CONCORD-Rossie Eugene Hooker, Jr. passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 following an extended battle with cancer.

A graveside service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday at Carolina Memorial Park.

Rossie was born January 20, 1950 in Concord, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents Rossie Eugene "Gene" Hooker and Anne Sanders Hooker and grandparents, Si Rossie Lee Hooker and Myrtle Covington Hooker, also of Concord. Rossie worked for many years as a Divisional Merchandise Manager for Bush Stationers in Charlotte. Rossie was a graduate of Concord High School where he lettered in football, and of Western Carolina University, where he was President of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity.

Rossie loved his family more than anything. After a long, hard-fought battle with kidney cancer, he finally has some peace. He was the best brother, husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather that anyone could have asked for. He looked forward to family cookouts, annual family beach vacations to Oak Island, the family fantasy football league he ran every year, to reading T'was the Night Before Christmas to the grandkids every Christmas Eve, and just being there anytime he was needed. He provided his family with so many great memories and is going to be greatly missed.

Rossie is survived by his wife Deborah White Hooker; daughters Mandy Hooker Williamson and husband Travis of Clyde, NC, Jennifer Hooker Bradley and husband Clark of Charlotte, and Lauren Page Higgs and husband Daniel of Harrisburg; grandchildren Jackson Bradley and partner Ruby Brake, Savannah Bradley, Boone and Cooper Williamson, and Emmylou and Juju Higgs; sisters Beth Hamilton and husband Frank of Concord, and Sharon Griffin and husband Phil of Jamesville, NC.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
