Ruby Swisher Blackwelder, of Concord was born on December 13, 1924 in Jane Lew, West Virginia. Her parents were Mae Hall Swisher and Edwin Clay Swisher. The family moved to Greensboro, North Carolina when she was two years old.
Ruby's parents were avid readers, and their daughter also adopted the habit. After graduating from Sumner High School in Guilford County and Women's College in Greensboro, she taught English at Rockingham High School. She later taught English at Concord High School.
Ruby distinguished herself as a teacher. She also coached several award winning debate teams. She met and fell in love with Dwight Blackwelder, another English teacher at Concord High. The two were married on August 8, 1954.
After giving birth to two boys and staying home with them for several years, Ruby went back to school at UNC Charlotte and received her Master's degree in Library Science. She managed four libraries over the years.
Ruby loved art and loved to create it. She enjoyed acrylics, but her favorite medium was clay. She developed a high level of skill, taking wheel thrown forms to the glazing and firing stages. She studied at Penland School of Crafts. After retiring, Ruby and Dwight opened up a frame shop, "The Greenwood Tree."
She loved to travel. Ruby and her husband participated in several Road Scholar Programs, and once chaperoned a group of middle and high school students on a European study/travel experience.
Her faith was important to her, and she attended McGill Baptist Church in Concord for many years. She was also a faithful fan of the UNC Basketball Team.
Ruby Swisher Blackwelder is survived by her son, Stephen, and his wife Lisa, of Chicago, IL; and by her son, Joel, and his wife Carol, and their two children Owen and Peter, of Charlotte, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dwight Blackwelder.
A memorial service, via livestream only, will be held Monday, July 27 at 11:00 am through McGill Baptist Church website, http://www.mcgillbaptist.org/
with Rev. Dr. Steve Ayers officiating. The family will have a private interment at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to UNC Greensboro, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402-6170 or UNC-TV, P.O. Box 600067, Raleigh, NC 27675-6067.