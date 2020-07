Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ruby's life story with friends and family

Share Ruby's life story with friends and family

Ruby Evalyn Seward, age 82, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. She will be dearly missed.



Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho 87124.



For information regarding the Rosary and Committal Service at Santa Fe National Cemetery, please contact the family directly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store