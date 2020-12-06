Rudy R. Morales passed through heaven's gate into the waiting arms of our Lord on November 17, 2020.



He was born on May 8th, 1931 to Pedro Morales and Cuca Rendon in Lordsburg, New Mexico where he spent his childhood. At the age of 16 he enlisted in the National Guard of the United States and honorably went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a Firefighter during The Korean War and was awarded with numerous medals. He had a rewarding 35-year career as a dialysis technologist with the VA Hospital. He was an avid pilot whose passion was to fly his plane every chance he got. He was loved by many and was known for his amazing personality and optimistic outlook on life. No matter how bad the situation was he always had encouraging and positive words and gave the best advice.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jesse Lopez; sister, Irene Duran; and brother, Manuel Morelos. He will be dearly missed by his children, Jennifer Morales, Robert Morales, Yvonne Arellano, Cecilia Saavedra, and Michael Rendon. He was adored by his 14 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He found great joy in his grandchildren, family gatherings and was very proud of each and every one of his kids and grandchildren. Rudy had many friends, too numerous to name who will also miss him dearly.



He will be laid to rest on December 7th, 2020 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Due to covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Rudy's life will be held at a later





