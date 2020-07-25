1/1
Ruth A. Anderson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Anderson, 89, Rockford, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Grand Victorian. She was born February 11, 1931, in Rockford, the daughter of Lawrence and Ella Maude (Morris) Swenson. Ruth married Graydon H. Anderson in Rockford on August 22, 1953. He passed away in Rockford on March 17, 2019. Ruth received her teaching certificate from Rockford College and taught at Montague and Morris Kennedy schools until she and Graydon started their family. She was a stay at home mom raising her children and later returned to Rockford College where she earned her Bachelor's degree. She continued her teaching career as the director and teacher at Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool and was an early childhood teacher at Spectrum School until her retirement. She was a long time member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church where she was active in many areas including serving on the church council, singing in the choir, and teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Ruth and Graydon were members and docents of the Swedish Historical Society for many years. Their greatest joy was their family. Ruth and Graydon were blessed to travel to all 50 states!
She is survived by her children John (Sue) Anderson, Laurie (Mark) Pellant, and Connie (Guy) Loftman; her grandchildren, Tiffany Roos-Deshazer, Caroline Pellant, Matthew (Kylee) Anderson, Eric (Yarrow) Loftman and Eve (Sam) Cusack; her great-grandchildren, Dela and Nola Cusack and Annika and Axel Loftman; her sister, Elsie Janson and her brother, John Swenson. Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Graydon.
Ruth's family would like to thank the staff members at Grand Victorian and Hospice Care of America for their loving care and dedication, especially during the time of isolation due to the COVID 19 restrictions. At that time, these caring staff members became part of her extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church or Hospice Care of America.
Due to COVID 19 all services are private. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved