Ruth A. Anderson, 89, Rockford, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Grand Victorian. She was born February 11, 1931, in Rockford, the daughter of Lawrence and Ella Maude (Morris) Swenson. Ruth married Graydon H. Anderson in Rockford on August 22, 1953. He passed away in Rockford on March 17, 2019. Ruth received her teaching certificate from Rockford College and taught at Montague and Morris Kennedy schools until she and Graydon started their family. She was a stay at home mom raising her children and later returned to Rockford College where she earned her Bachelor's degree. She continued her teaching career as the director and teacher at Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool and was an early childhood teacher at Spectrum School until her retirement. She was a long time member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church where she was active in many areas including serving on the church council, singing in the choir, and teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Ruth and Graydon were members and docents of the Swedish Historical Society for many years. Their greatest joy was their family. Ruth and Graydon were blessed to travel to all 50 states!
She is survived by her children John (Sue) Anderson, Laurie (Mark) Pellant, and Connie (Guy) Loftman; her grandchildren, Tiffany Roos-Deshazer, Caroline Pellant, Matthew (Kylee) Anderson, Eric (Yarrow) Loftman and Eve (Sam) Cusack; her great-grandchildren, Dela and Nola Cusack and Annika and Axel Loftman; her sister, Elsie Janson and her brother, John Swenson. Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Graydon.
Ruth's family would like to thank the staff members at Grand Victorian and Hospice Care of America for their loving care and dedication, especially during the time of isolation due to the COVID 19 restrictions. At that time, these caring staff members became part of her extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church or Hospice Care of America.
Due to COVID 19 all services are private. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com