LEICESTER - Ruth A. (Kittredge) Capite, 93, of Leicester, died Monday, Nov. 16 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northborough. A longtime resident of Leicester, Ruth raised her three children there with her husband of 63 years, Vito, who predeceased her in 2012.
She leaves a son, David & wife Cynthia Capite of Mashpee and 2 daughters, Deborah & her husband, Paul F. Daly of Boiling Springs, SC, and Maryruth Capite-Allen & her husband, Roosevelt Allen of Framingham. She also leaves 5 grandchildren, Kara Wattenbarger (Jacob) of Chagrin Falls, OH; Timothy Daly of Greenville, SC; Nicole Navis (Christopher) of West Boylston; Andrew Capite (Jayanna) of Tega Cay, SC and Elizabeth Allen of Framingham. She leaves four (soon to be 5) great-grandchildren: Liam Wattenbarger, Keegan & Tucker Navis, and Amelia Capite, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was the last surviving member of her immediate family, the youngest of 3 sisters and 3 brothers. She was born in Worcester and was the daughter of Mary (Burns) & Patrick Kittredge. Ruth worked for many years at New England Telephone & later at Iandoli Markets. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grand & great-grandchildren.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff on the second floor at Beaumont Northborough, especially Adriana Monteiro, who showed great kindness in caring for Ruth the past several years. They would also like to express their gratitude to the staff at Salmon Hospice.
Funeral services are private and under the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. A memorial Mass will be held in the spring of 2021 at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth's honor to St Jude Children's Hospital (stjude.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).