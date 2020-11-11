Ruth Brown Bradshaw



Sept 7, 1939 - Nov 10, 2020



Ruth Brown Bradshaw danced her way into Heaven on Nov. 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 7, 1939 in Ogden Utah to Soren Elton Brown and Bernice (Morgan) Brown. She attended Ogden High School. Ruth was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to her eternal sweetheart Lamar Bradshaw on Aug 8, 1958. They were married for 62 years.



Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was loved by everyone, leaving an imprint on our hearts. She loved and lived the gospel of Jesus Christ magnifying all her callings. She and LaMar served in the Philippines Olongapo mission 1999-2001. Ruth also served as a Temple Ordinance worker for the Ogden Temple.



Ruth enjoyed traveling with square dance friends, camping with family, reading, family gatherings and working at SandRidge Jr. High.



Her Family was her greatest joy.



Ruth is survived by her eternal companion LaMar Bradshaw and her five daughters: JoAnn Corbett (Ron), Brunswick GA, Christine Suiter (Jay), Pleasant View UT, Linda Roylance (Jeff), Roy UT, Kathleen Norman (Blake), Corinne UT, Sheri Gibby (Dare), Columbus lN. 17 Grandchildren and 42 greal- grandchildren.



We want to give a special thanks to Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care to our Ruthie.



A family graveside service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Roy City Cemetery.



Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Ruth's obituary on Myers website, starting at 11:00 a.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store