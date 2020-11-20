Ruth Ellen King passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 surrounded by those who loved her. Ruth was born on December 24, 1932 to Reverend Lewis and Elva Frees. She had 2 brothers and 1 sister. She attended nursing school in Massillon, OH and received an RN degree. She put off her nursing career to marry Robert Crosby in 1953. During their 22 years of marriage they had 5 great children.



They moved to Detroit, Wausau, Nashville, where she stood up for equal rights for all in the 1960's, Great Falls and then to Spokane in 1968. In Spokane she helped develop an alternative High School called the New School. This school was a forerunner to the alternative High Schools offered today in Spokane school districts.



Life changed for Ruth and she moved to Kirkland and married Richard (Dick) King on November 13, 1976. Ruth went back to nursing and worked at the University of Washington Hospital on the Orthopedics floor. She went on to work as an Orthopedic nurse at Group Health/Kaiser Permanente.



Dick and Ruth's 44 years of marriage were filled with love and many adventures. Dick was a devoted husband. They spent their retirement years traveling around the country and pet sitting. During their 41 years living in Kirkland, WA and they made many lifelong friends in the area.



Ruth and Dick moved back to Spokane to reside at Moran Vista Retirement Residence for the last few years and spent valuable time together at many functions holding hands and sometimes even singing.



Ruth is proceeded in death by her brother Elwin Frees and sister Grace Etherton.



Ruth is survived by her brother Lewis Frees, her husband Dick King and her five children, Kim Crosby (Claudia), David Crosby (Irna), Gilmore Crosby (Lisa), Shari Davis (Gordon) and Christopher Crosby (Lyn), 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who all adored her!



A celebration of her life will be announced later when we all can come back together again. A special thank you to Hospice and Moran Vista Retirement residence for the care and the continued support to the entire family.



