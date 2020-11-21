Ruth L. Woods, 95, of Plum, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Canonsburg. She was born June 14, 1925 in Johnstown, daughter of the late Lester and Erma Hurl Simmons. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Woods; a daughter, Deborah Woods; a sister, Susan Lancia and a brother Lester Simmons Jr. She was a member of Murrysville Alliance Church and was a supervisor for Alltel Answering Service prior to her retirement. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda Grande; three grandchildren, Amy Sabo, Vincent and Anthony Grande; and a great-grandson, Austin Sabo; several nieces and nephews. Visitation is 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday at Hart Funeral Home, Inc., Murrysville. A funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday at Murrysville Alliance Church. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. Per CDC guidelines, masks, indoor capacity of 25 persons and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org.