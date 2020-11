Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Ryan Keith Furr, 29, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Wilmington, NC.



A graveside service, open to the public, will be held at 3:00 pm, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will greet friends following the graveside service in the cemetery.



Ryan was born on October 20, 1991 in Concord, NC to Lisa Furr and the late Randy Furr.



Full obituary will be posted soon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store