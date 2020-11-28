1/1
Salvatore Sutti
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENOSBURG FALLS – Salvatore Sutti, age 85 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls.



He was born in Boston, MA on May 1, 1935 to the late Libertino & Theresa (Scibbeta) Sutti.



He is survived by his daughter, Delores Duman of Long Island, NY; two grandchildren, Stephen Griffith of Long Island, NY, and Kimberly Aylward and her significant other Adis of St. Albans; and four great grandchildren, Danielle Dacres, Mariah Aylward, Devin Aylward, and Keenan Piralic. In addition to his parents, Salvatore was predeceased by his son, Stephen Sutti.



In keeping with Salvatore's wishes, there will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave.
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved