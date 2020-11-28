ENOSBURG FALLS – Salvatore Sutti, age 85 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls.







He was born in Boston, MA on May 1, 1935 to the late Libertino & Theresa (Scibbeta) Sutti.







He is survived by his daughter, Delores Duman of Long Island, NY; two grandchildren, Stephen Griffith of Long Island, NY, and Kimberly Aylward and her significant other Adis of St. Albans; and four great grandchildren, Danielle Dacres, Mariah Aylward, Devin Aylward, and Keenan Piralic. In addition to his parents, Salvatore was predeceased by his son, Stephen Sutti.







In keeping with Salvatore's wishes, there will be no services.

