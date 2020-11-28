Sammy Ray Baca was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, November 20, 2020.



Born June 7th, 1960, he spent 25 of his years on earth being a loving husband, life partner and best friend to Christine Tafoya. Together they raised seven children; Samuel Baca, John Baca, De Andra Chavez, Judy Gurule, Lee Archuleta, Jerry Archuleta Jr. and Ray Francisco Baca. Blessed with grandchildren; Aliyah Baca, Leo Baca, Xavier Baca and King Raytheon Baca whom Samuel, John and Ray blessed their father with. He was proud to have been a part and help raise Iassac Curley, Shealee Curley, Shyla Lopez, Dominic Lopez, Isaiah Gurule, Asaycia Gurule and Anthony Gurule, all of whom stayed by grandpa's side till his last days. His eldest grandson, Iassac Curley cared for his grandpa, along with his mother and grandmother, De Andra and Christine till his last breaths. His family all love him and will forever have a piece of them missing until they all can be together again in the Lord's Kingdom. He was strong, fought a good fight, held on, but lost his fight with COPD. Sammy fought till his very last breath. He was stubborn but always showed such incredible strength. He was born in Belen, NM, the 8th son of Grace Baca, and also having 4 sisters. Having 12 siblings, Sammy leaves behind; Albert Baca wife, Joanne, Danny Baca wife, Janet, and his sister, Jennie Morrison. A man who was good to all he encountered, a good man who loved and raised children as his own, a man who will be missed very much and will always be loved by those he left to continue his teachings here to give and share love as he did.







God saw him getting tired,



and a cure was not to be.



With tearful eyes we watched him suffer.



And watched him slowly fade away.



So, he put his arms around him and whispered



come to me.



We could not make him stay.



Golden Heart stopped beating,



Hard working hands put to rest.



God broke our hearts to prove to us,



He only takes the Best.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store