Sandra French died with the love of her life and husband, Rory French, by her side after a year long battle with cancer.



She was born to Joseph Munger and Shirley Munger in Spokane, Washington and was a lifetime resident.



Sandra owned and operated Kid Connection Daycare for many years and had the joy of being with the children that she took in.



Sandra had a love of gardening, reading and most recently, learning to kayak, hike, camp and snowshoe. Her husband Rory and her enjoyed many adventures together. Sandra had a big heart for anyone she met. There was such a warmth and kindness about her that she made anyone feel loved. She will be sorely missed by many.



She is survived by her sister Peggy (Bruce) Stirn, brother Paul Munger, uncle Louis Kemp, nieces Rachel Robison and Angela Wilson, step-mother Diane Repp and various cousins.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 1:00: Heritage Funeral Home 508 N Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224





In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:



Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

1100 Fairview Avenue N.

PO Box 19024

Seattle, WA 98109-1024

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store