Sandra K. Kiesling
1943 - 2020
Sandra Kay Kiesling, 77, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Sandy was born in Clinton, IA on May 2, 1943, daughter of Frederick and Pauline (Peterson) Hinerichsen. She married Ronald L. Kiesling on March 5, 1960 in Rockford. Sandy volunteered much of her time with OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in the gift shop and later in the print shop. She loved sewing, fishing in tournaments with her husband, traveling and camping. Sandy had a special love for her dog, Boo and most of all enjoyed her time spent with family. She will be dearly missed.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Kiesling; children, Robert (Robin) Kiesling, Dennis (Kris) Kiesling, Michael (Karen) Kiesling and Rodney (Jennifer) Kiesling; grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Kiesling, Shawn Kiesling, Brooke Kiesling, Hannah and Andrew Kiesling, Stephanie (Kevin) King and Tiffany (Karri) Turner; great-grandchildren, Riley, Kyleigh, Oakleigh, Karson, Barrett, Maverick and Bailey. She is predeceased by her parents and 5 siblings.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Mike and Family,
Sorry to hear about your Mother.
Bob and Terri.
November 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss thinking of the family
Henry Appel
Acquaintance
