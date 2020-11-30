Formerly of Turtle Creek, age 75, passed away on November 29, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Nebel for 51 years.



Loving mother of Jodi (David) McLaughlin of North Huntingdon and Brenda Cherepko of Port Vue.



Cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Brendan, Aidan, Kerrigan, and Seth McLaughlin and Eddie Cherepko, III.



Adored sister of Donna (the late Jack) Shanter-Deem.



Sister-in-law of the late Robert "Bombo" (surviving spouse, Zelma) Nebel.



Dear aunt of Justin (Gina) Deem and Robert (Ashley) Nebel.



Great-aunt of Carter and Landon.



Sandy was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1945, and was always proud to celebrate her Irish heritage every year on her birthday. She was a 1963 graduate of Plum Senior High School, and eventually went on to obtain a certificate in cosmetology. Sandy worked for over 20 years as an administrative assistant at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville. She was a member of the A.O.H. Division 17 in Monroeville. Sandy enjoyed listening to polka music, dancing, and taking trips in her earlier years to her cabin in Pymatuning. Most of all, Sandy treasured the time spent with all of her grandchildren, whom she loved wholeheartedly.



Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and face masks are required.



Sandy will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store