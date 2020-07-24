Scott "Scooter" Allison McCray, age 54, of Rio Rancho, NM passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Scott was born November 27, 1965, in Avondale, AZ to Patricia and Frankie McCray.



He is survived by his wife, Deborah; sons, Scott "Austin" and Ryan; granddaughter, Cleona and her mother, Adessa; his mother, Patricia; sister, Jeannie Fox and husband Don; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his son, Collin McCray; dad, Frankie McCray; father-in-law, Richard Williams; mother-in-law, Wanda Williams; and grandparents, Junior and Alleen Sherrill.



Scott graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1983 where he was a member of the Caveman Marching Band and Varsity Golf team. After high school Scott pursued his love of music playing with Country Sunset and the Pecos River Rats. He played a mean guitar, a passion he pursued throughout his lifetime.



Scott started at Intel in 1988 where he earned his associates degree in Electronics from ITT. He worked for them seventeen years before moving on to pursue freelance mechanics.



Scott started dating the love of his life, Deborah at Christmas of 1982, and they went on to marry in August 1991. They settled in Rio Rancho where they had three sons Austin, Collin, and Ryan. He loved spending time with Debbie and the boys taking camping trips, vacations and playing golf. Just hanging out at the house with family playing games and telling "big fish" stories was always a good time too. He had a passion for fast cars and making them faster and on any given day you could find him in the garage pursuing this passion.



Scott had a tireless dedication to whatever he set his mind too. He was a loyal friend and would do anything for anyone if they asked or sometimes even if they didn't. He just wouldn't stop until it was fixed!



We love you Scooter and we're not ready to say goodbye, but we'll rest in knowing we will see you again someday.



To those who loved Scott, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers and loving support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store