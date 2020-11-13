1/1
Scott Royal Holinsworth
1985 - 2020
Scott Holinsworth, age 35, of Hazel Park, died suddenly on November 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Marvin and Sandra Holinsworth. Survived by his sister Lisa White, fiancée Jennifer Hendrickson, her son Lucas Hendrickson, and his cousins Justin Schievenin, Josh Winkler, Jamie Goodin, and Jesse Smith. Scott was a baseball and wrestling enthusiast. He loved his animals Lincoln and Loki. No public services are to be held. Memorials to the family appreciated.

Published in Rudy Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
