Scott Wesley Weaver
1969 - 2020
Scott Wesley Weaver, age 51, of Prospect, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 3, 1969 in New Kensington, PA, he was the son of Ronald E. Weaver and the late Patricia M. Irvine Weaver.

Scott was employed for more than 30 years at Michael's Restaurant.

A loving man who deeply cared for people and animals, he truly worried about everyone else before himself.

Scott is survived by his father, Ronald E. Weaver, of Propsect; five siblings, Jeff Weaver and his wife, Lorraine, of Freeport, Kim Corey and her husband, Fran Brown, of Meadville, PA, Greg Weaver and his wife, Judy, of Prospect, Roni Horstman and her husband, Curt, of Herman, and Jason Weaver and his wife, Wendi, of Prospect; a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia M. Irvine Weaver, who passed away October 24, 2003.

There will be no public visitation, and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, PA will be private.

The family requests memorial donations to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.


Published in MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
