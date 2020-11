Or Copy this URL to Share

Baby Serenity Amiya Love Conell passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. She is the daughter of Ciera Conell and Darius Givens.

Serenity is survived by her parents, Ciera and Darius; brothers, Sema'j and Sincere Conell-Givens; maternal grandparents, James Conell and Lisa Hardy; paternal grandparents, Carrie "Toy" Floyd and Duane Givens; maternal great-grandmother, Stephanie Russell-Davis; maternal great-grandparents, Leonard (Annie) Arrington; and paternal great-grandparents, Ceotias (Thelma) Givens. She is predeceased by her paternal great-grandparents, George and Mary Floyd.

