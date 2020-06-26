Sharon Outland
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dear mother, Sharon Outland, died of complications caused by coronavirus on June 14, 2020 at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was born April 21, 1937 in Logan, Utah, the second of three children, to Basil Alvin and Beth Christiansen Olsen. Sharon grew up in Brigham City and attended Box Elder High School.
Sharon is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She retired from OC Tanner as a service award polisher/buffer. Prior to that, Sharon loved working as a teacher aide for special education students in the public schools of Arizona. But her favorite job, the one that required the greatest sacrifices and provided the greatest satisfaction, was her role as devoted and beloved Mother and Grandmother.
Surviving are one sister, Marilyn (Richard) Roche; and one sister-in-law, Judy (Kay) Olsen. Sharon's children include Michael (Joyce) Deem, Jeffery (Ruth) Deem, Bryan (Mary Ann) Deem, Susan (Edward) Deem Betts, Cory Burris, and William (Cindy) Outland. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kay Olsen, and her son, Jeff. Sharon was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Private graveside services will be held and interment made at Brigham City Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
(435) 723-5236
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved