Our dear mother, Sharon Outland, died of complications caused by coronavirus on June 14, 2020 at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was born April 21, 1937 in Logan, Utah, the second of three children, to Basil Alvin and Beth Christiansen Olsen. Sharon grew up in Brigham City and attended Box Elder High School.

Sharon is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She retired from OC Tanner as a service award polisher/buffer. Prior to that, Sharon loved working as a teacher aide for special education students in the public schools of Arizona. But her favorite job, the one that required the greatest sacrifices and provided the greatest satisfaction, was her role as devoted and beloved Mother and Grandmother.

Surviving are one sister, Marilyn (Richard) Roche; and one sister-in-law, Judy (Kay) Olsen. Sharon's children include Michael (Joyce) Deem, Jeffery (Ruth) Deem, Bryan (Mary Ann) Deem, Susan (Edward) Deem Betts, Cory Burris, and William (Cindy) Outland. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kay Olsen, and her son, Jeff. Sharon was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Private graveside services will be held and interment made at Brigham City Cemetery.

