Shelia Woodward, 85,
A burial and memorial service will be held at Washington Memorial Park, Wednesday June 17, 2020. Due to the current COVID restrictions attendance is limited. A viewing will be held Tuesday June 16, from 2-5pm and open to all. Please note all visitors to Washington Memorial must wear a mask. A reception at Sheila's residence will follow the memorial service at 2pm on June 17th.
Sheila A. Woodward died peacefully at her home in Burien, Washington, Sunday June 7, 2020.
Sheila was born November 2, 1934 to Jacob and Julia Shock in Yakima Washington. Sheila attended Seattle University where she met her future husband Eddie. She married J. Edward Woodward, August 18, 1956 and together they raised four sons, Kelly, Michael, Cary and Patrick. Shelia was a teacher for several years before eventually becoming a librarian, where she worked for more than 20 years. She enjoyed knowing all the library patrons as many were neighbors and her children's classmates.
Her oldest son is autistic and she and Ed worked on many issues important to the autistic community, including being founding members of SKAC.
Sheila was deeply involved in her church, St. Bernadette's Parish, where she sang in the choir.
Sheila enjoyed travelling and spending time with her family at their cabin. Nothing delighted her more than the grandchildren playing in the lake and having fun.
Sheila lost Ed in 1996 and rejoined him last Sunday.
Sheila is survived by her sister, Patricia Smith, her four sons and their spouses, Kelly, Michael and Janice, Cary and Kathy, and Patrick, her seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that a donation be made in Sheila's name to the American Cancer Society.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.